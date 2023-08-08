It’s very windy and dry in Hawaii. Strong gusts complicate wildfires and prompt evacuations

HONOLULU (AP) — A dry season mixed with strong wind gusts were making for dangerous fire conditions in Hawaii, where some homes were evacuated on Maui and the Big Island. The National Weather Service says Hurricane Dora, passing to the south of the island chain at a safe distance, is only partly to blame for strong gusts that are toppling power lines, rattling homes and grounding firefighting helicopters. Officials say at least two homes were destroyed on Maui. Four communities in the northern part of the Big Island have been evacuated. The island of Oahu is dealing with power outages and traffic problems.

