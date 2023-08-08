India’s opposition targets Modi in their no-confidence motion over ethnic violence in Manipur state

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of choosing silence while a northeastern state governed by his party convulsed in ethnic violence. Parliament began debate Tuesday on a no-confidence motion against his government that’s certain to be defeated. Modi has been largely silent on the bloodshed in Manipur, and the opposition moved the no-confidence motion to force him to address the conflict from the floor of Parliament. He is expected to speak Thursday when the motion will be put to a vote. It is certain to be defeated since Modi’s party holds a clear majority, but the opposition said the no-confidence motion was never about numbers, but about seeking justice for Manipur.

