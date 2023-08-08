Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of extra dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has announced changes to labor rules that could raise wages for construction workers on federal projects. Harris will say Tuesday in Philadelphia the Labor Department has updated a 1931 law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works. The new rule will use a previous definition of prevailing wage, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors. The Democratic vice president says the new rule “will mean thousands of extra dollars per year in workers’ pockets.” Harris’ office says 1 million construction workers with jobs on $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit. Critics say construction projects will become more expensive for taxpayers.

