Former Tigers catcher and analyst Jim Price dies at 81

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Tigers catcher and broadcast analyst Jim Price has died. He was 81. The Tigers announced his death Tuesday. No cause was given. Price played for the Tigers from 1967 to 1971, backing up All-Star and Gold Glove-winning catcher Bill Freehan. He hit .214 with 18 homers and 71 RBIs in 261 career games and played for Detroit’s 1968 World Series championship team. He began working as an analyst on radio broadcasts for the Tigers in 1998 and later was a part of their TV coverage.

