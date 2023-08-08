Florida school board reverses decision nixing access to children’s book about a male penguin couple
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Months after access to a popular children’s book about a male penguin couple hatching a chick was restricted at school libraries because of Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law, a central Florida school district says it has reversed that decision. The School Board of Lake County last week asked a federal judge to toss out a First Amendment lawsuit brought by students and the authors of “And Tango Makes Three.” The lawsuit is challenging the restrictions and Florida’s new law prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades. The school board says it’s moot since the law only applies to classroom instruction.