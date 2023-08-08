CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Extreme weather continues to confound the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Thousands of Scouts were arriving Tuesday at inland sites after Tropical Storm Khanun prompted evacuation from their original coastal campsite. This after high heat last week caused more than 100 people at the jamboree to seek treatment. Elsewhere, the European climate monitoring organization reported that July was Earth’s hottest month by a wide margin. In Brazil, leaders of countries that encompass the Amazon rainforest were beginning a summit aimed at protecting the critical habitat. And U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting Arizona to announce plans for a new national monument long sought by tribes and environmentalists to protect more than 1,500 square miles just outside the Grand Canyon.

