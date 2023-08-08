Chicago man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment building, prosecutors say
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of shooting a 9-year-old Chicago girl who had been riding her scooter crossed a street and headed straight toward her in the vestibule of her apartment building before shooting her. Prosecutors said during a court hearing Tuesday that Serabi Medina’s father, who had told her to come into the vestibule, shouted at Michael Goodman. But Goodman allegedly ignored him, raised his arm and shot Medina in the head Saturday night in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood. Prosecutors said the father tackled Goodman, causing the gun to go off again and striking Goodman in the eye.