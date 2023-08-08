Celebrating Auburn fans can once again heave toilet paper into Toomer’s Oaks

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper. Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in February 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. The trees were removed after being poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke in 2010. Two new live oaks were planted in 2015 but both were removed after being damaged by fire while celebrating a win the following season over LSU.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.