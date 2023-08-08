Boston man files lawsuit seeking to bankrupt white supremacist group he says assaulted him

BOSTON (AP) — A Black teacher and musician who says members of a white nationalist hate group punched, kicked and beat him with metal shields during a march through Boston last year has sued the organization. According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Charles Murrell III was near the Boston Public Library to play his saxophone on July 2, 2022, when he was surrounded by members of the Patriot Front and assaulted. The suit says Murrell was taken by an ambulance to the hospital for treatment of physical injuries and continues to suffer from the emotional aftereffects of the attack. No one has been criminally charged. Emails seeking comment were sent to attorneys for Texas-based Patriot Front.

