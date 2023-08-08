Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out celebrates 30th anniversary with call for more action

LONDON (AP) — Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out says 73% of soccer fans feel the sport has become more inclusive in the last 30 years but even higher numbers believe more still needs to be done to tackle abuse in stadiums and online. Kick It Out’s Impact Report was released Tuesday to mark the organization’s 30th anniversary with an event held at Wembley Stadium. The group, which was founded in 1993, said it spoke to a total of 2,503 fans for its report with more than two-thirds having been fans for 30 years or more. Its report also said that 76% of fans polled are concerned about the impact of online abuse on inclusivity in the game.

