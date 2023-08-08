5 white nationalists sue Seattle man for allegedly leaking their identities

SEATTLE (AP) — Five people affiliated with a white nationalist hate group are suing a Seattle-area man who they say infiltrated the group and disclosed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment. The Seattle Times reports on Tuesday the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington. The suit accuses David Capito, also known as Vyacheslav Arkhangelskiy, of using a false name in 2021 when Patriot Front accepted him as a member. The lawsuit alleges Capito took photos at the group’s gatherings, secretly recorded conversations and disclosed personal information online. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Capito were unsuccessful.

