Worker injured as explosion at Texas paint plant sends fireballs into sky

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A worker was injured early Monday when an explosion set a paint manufacturing plant in the Dallas suburbs ablaze and shot a series of fireballs into the night sky. A company spokesperson says the blast at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland happened around 1:15 a.m. People who live and work nearby reported feeling buildings tremble. Spokesperson Julie Young says firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few hours and the employee who was injured has been released from a hospital. A Garland Fire Marshal’s Office investigator says staff are monitoring hot spots and air quality but are yet to determine what caused the explosion.

