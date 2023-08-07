Skip to Content
AP-Colorado

Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japan businesses

By
Published 2:30 AM

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba has announced a 2 trillion yen, or $14 billion, tender offer in a move that would take it private, as the scandal-tarnished Japanese electronics and energy giant seeks to turn itself around. The tender offer led by a buyout fund of major Japanese banks and companies called Japan Industrial Partners starts Tuesday and is priced at 4,620 yen, or about $32, a share. Chairperson Akihiro Watanabe asked shareholders to back the proposal, saying it is the only option for Toshiba Corp. to return to its former strength. Tokyo-based Toshiba also reported a 25 billion yen, or $176 million, loss for the April-June quarter.

Article Topic Follows: AP-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content