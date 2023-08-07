South Korea begins evacuating thousands of global Scouts from its coast as a tropical storm nears

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Buses began moving thousands of global Scouts from their campsite on South Korea’s coast to inland venues ahead of a tropical storm that is forecast to bring intense rains and strong winds to the peninsula. More than 1,000 vehicles are being used in the evacuation that’s expected to take six hours or more. Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week. It was south of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu with winds of 67 mph and slowly moving north Tuesday. Khanun was forecast to gain strength slightly before making landfall on the Korean Peninsula on Thursday morning. South Korea’s safety ministry instructed local officials to prepare to shut down places vulnerable to flooding.

