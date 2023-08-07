NYC plans to house migrants on an island in the East River

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams says the city will house as many as 2,000 migrants on an island in the East River where a migrant center was set up last year and then taken down weeks later. Adams said Monday that New York state will reimburse the city for the cost of operating a tent city for adult migrants on Randalls Island. Adams says that more than 57,000 migrants are now in the city’s care. City officials announced a plan last month to house 1,000 migrants in the parking lot of a state psychiatric hospital in Queens.

