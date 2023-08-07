New Hampshire is sued over removal of marker dedicated to Communist Party leader
By KATHY McCORMACK
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Supporters of a former historical marker dedicated to a feminist and labor activist from New Hampshire who also led the Communist Party have sued the state. They say in the lawsuit filed Monday that officials violated a law around administrative procedures and should put it back up. The sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she was born in 1890. But it drew criticism from two Republican officials who said it was inappropriate because of Flynn’s communist involvement. It was taken down two weeks later.