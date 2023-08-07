Nearly all teens on Idaho YMCA camp bus that crashed have been released to their families

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say nearly all of the teenage campers involved in a YMCA camp bus crash on Friday have been released to their families. Police said in a statement on Monday that troopers over the weekend continued investigating the cause of Friday’s bus crash that resulted in everyone on the bus being taken to local hospitals. Police said previously that 11 passengers were hospitalized, seven in critical condition, after the bus rolled on a winding Idaho highway. Police said Monday that injury updates would not be provided. Police said troopers are working with the bus company to access pertinent information related to the crash. The bus was carrying about 30 campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s camp at Horsethief Reservoir.

