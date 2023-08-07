Mississippi Gov. Reeves faces 2 GOP rivals in Tuesday’s primary, while Democrat Presley is unopposed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is hoping to breeze past two newcomers in a party primary and secure the Republican nomination for governor. Brandon Presley is unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Reeves has largely ignored his challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. John Witcher is a physician who criticizes COVID-19 vaccinations, and David Hardigree is a military veteran. Reeves is seeking a second term and says Mississippi has momentum with a low unemployment rate. Presley — a cousin of rock legend Elvis Presley — says Reeves is out of touch with people struggling to make ends meet in one of the poorest states of the U.S.

