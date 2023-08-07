Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor is one of several races to watch in Tuesday’s party primaries. Incumbent Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel have traded accusations of dishonesty and ineffectiveness over issues such as abortion, tax cuts and legislative leadership appointments. Educator Tiffany Longino, also in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, says she wants to expand Medicaid coverage. Democrats have a three-person primary in the agriculture commissioner’s race, and incumbent Andy Gipson is unopposed for that Republican nomination. If primary runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 29. The general election is Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.