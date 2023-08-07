Mississippi candidates for statewide offices square off in party primaries
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s bitter Republican primary for lieutenant governor is one of several races to watch in Tuesday’s party primaries. Incumbent Delbert Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel have traded accusations of dishonesty and ineffectiveness over issues such as abortion, tax cuts and legislative leadership appointments. Educator Tiffany Longino, also in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, says she wants to expand Medicaid coverage. Democrats have a three-person primary in the agriculture commissioner’s race, and incumbent Andy Gipson is unopposed for that Republican nomination. If primary runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 29. The general election is Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.