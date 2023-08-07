Liberty freshman football player Tajh Boyd, 19, dies

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University says a freshman football player has died. The school identified the player as Tajh Boyd, a 19-year-old offensive lineman from Chesapeake. It did not indicate when Boyd died or the cause, and calls and a text message were not returned. Athletic director Ian McCaw and first-year football coach Jamey Caldwell said in a release that Boyd joined the football program “as recently as January” and that the team and Liberty community join Boyd’s family in mourning.

