Lecturers in the UK refuse to mark exams in labor dispute, leaving thousands unable to graduate

LONDON (AP) — The class of 2023 has already endured COVID-19 lockdowns and university strikes. Now thousands of college students across Britain are unable to graduate or face indefinite delays in receiving their final marks because of the latest labor dispute to hit the U.K. Lecturers and academic staff at 140 universities have refused to mark exam papers in a dispute over pay and working conditions. The disruptions have caused huge uncertainties for many over visa status, job offers or pursuing postgraduate studies. The University and College Union, which represents academics and lecturers, warned that disruptions look set to continue through the rest of the summer and into the next academic year.

