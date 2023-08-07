Judge tosses Trump’s defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him. The judge ruled Monday that Trump can’t claim that E. Jean Carroll defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. She won a $5 million judgment against him in May and is pursuing her own defamation suit suit against him. Trump’s attorney says he’ll appeal the dismissal of his counterclaim. In this spring’s trial, a civil court jury concluded that Trump sexually abused Carroll in 1996 but rejected her claim that he raped her. The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

