Judge says man charged with killing 3 in suburban Boston mentally incompetent for trial

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with killing a couple marking their 50th wedding anniversary as well as the woman’s 97-year-old mother in suburban Boston has been found by a judge to be mentally incompetent to stand trial now. During a hearing Monday in Newton District Court, the judge ordered 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson, of Newton, to remain at Bridgwater State Hospital, a state psychiatric facility. Ferguson, 41, is charged in connection with the killings of 73-year-old Gilda D’Amore, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and Lucia Arpino, who were found dead on June 25 at a home in Newton after the couple failed to show up at church where parishioners had planned to celebrate the D’Amores’ anniversary.

