From prison, Pakistan’s former Premier Imran Khan and his lawyer plan to challenge his graft case
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A lawyer for Pakistan’s Imran Khan has met with him at a prison where the former prime minister is being held after his sentencing to discuss how to challenge the graft case that landed him behind bars. The lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjutha, told reporters that the country’s top opposition leader was being held in a “small room where there is no air conditioner and where there are flies in daytime and insects at night.” The lawyer was the first person to meet with Khan since his arrest on Saturday after a court convicted and sentenced him to three years in prison. The lawyer says they will challenge the conviction with a High Court on Tuesday.