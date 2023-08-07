Firearm count added against Indiana man charged in block party shooting that killed 1, injured 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed a felony firearm sentencing enhancement against a Muncie man charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded in the central Indiana city. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says the sentencing enhancement filed Monday against 36-year-old John L. Vance Jr. can add an additional five to 20 years to his total sentence if he is convicted. Vance also is charged with criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Hoffman has acknowledged the charges don’t specifically refer to the July 30 shooting death of 30-year-old Joseph E. Bonner III of Muncie.

