Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter

A New Hampshire father charged in the murder of his missing 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery used a court hearing on an unrelated gun charges to proclaim his innocence. Adam Montgomery, 33, was found guilty of six gun charges in June was in court to be sentenced for those crimes. Dressed in an orange prisoner jumpsuit, Montgomery admitted he’d been found guilty by a jury but asked the judge not to consider his daughter’s murder case when sentencing him. Authorities allege that he killed Harmony by repeatedly striking her in the head with his fist. He’s scheduled for trial in that case in November.

