DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of federal employees were sent home early as the Washington, D.C., area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday that all non-emergency employees would have to depart before 3 p.m., when all federal offices would close. This rare step comes ahead of an impending storm that meteorologists have predicted could be unusually destructive.

By ASHRAF KHALIL and JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press

