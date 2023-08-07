Cecilia Bartoli veers into opera management while still singing at 57

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Still singing at age 57, mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli has branched into opera management. She succeeded Riccardo Muti as artistic director of the Salzburg Whitsun Festival in 2012 and in January became director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo. Bartoli is singing the lead in Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Eurydice, which opened Friday at the Salzburg Festival in modern-dress production that has five performances through Aug. 14. Bartoli made her opera debut in 1987 and gained recognition for her work in Rossini and Mozart. She plans concerts across Europe that include joint appearances with actor John Malkovich in Monte Carlo, Versailles and Vienna.

