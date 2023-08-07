Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys seeking reparations for three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have filed an appeal in the case with the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The appeal was filed Friday after a district court judge in Tulsa dismissed the case last month. The lawsuit is trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the destruction of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood. The suit was filed against the city on behalf of three survivors of the attack, all of whom are now over 100 years old. Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons says he wants the state’s high court to send the case back to district court so that it can proceed.

