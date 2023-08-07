A Florida man is charged with flooding an emergency room after attacking a nurse and stripping

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes. The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida on Saturday. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the man barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, which flooded the area.

