What to stream this week: Gal Gadot, ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Gal Gadot in the international espionage thriller “Heart of Stone,” the return of the comedy “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu and “Painkiller,” a new Netflix limited series detailing the rise of opioid use in the United States from various perspectives. CBS has the debut of “Superfan,” a new one-hour game show that features such superstars as Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, and Shania Twain as they each crown their biggest fan, and Damian Lewis returns for the seventh and final season of the Showtime drama “Billions.”