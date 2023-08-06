Tropical Storm Eugene is strengthening off Mexico’s western Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Eugene strengthened off Mexico’s Pacific coast. While it may briefly reach hurricane strength, it is expected to stay well off the coast. Eugene brought rain to some parts of Baja California. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Eugene was located about 125 miles southwest of the Baja resort of Los Cabos. Its maximum sustained winds had risen to about 70 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph. The Mexican government warns the system could cause “heavy rains” along the coast, but Eugene is expected to run roughly parallel to land and stay out to sea.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.