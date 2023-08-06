Simone Biles is trying to enjoy the moment after a two-year break. The Olympic talk can come later

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not getting ahead of herself in her return from a two-year break. Biles dominated at the U.S. Classic, winning by a full five points in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old says her focus is trying to enjoy the moments as they come and not get ahead of herself. Biles added she’s in a good place both mentally and physically but stressed she isn’t ready to talk about the 2024 Paris Games. Up next for Biles is the U.S. Championships in San Jose in late August.

