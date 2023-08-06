Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hospitalized a week into prison hunger strike

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who has been on a hunger strike in prison to protest criminal charges against him, has been hospitalized. Sonko was imprisoned last week in advance of criminal proceedings against him on charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other charges. The reason for his hospitalization at the Main Hospital in downtown Dakar was not immediately clear. Sonko announced July 30 on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would start his hunger strike. The announcement came a day before a judge in the capital of Dakar ordered his imprisonment.

