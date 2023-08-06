Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. Speaking on Sunday morning news shows, attorney John Lauro said Trump only asked Pence to “pause” the certification to allow time to investigate concerns about election irregularities. Pence flatly denied that account, saying Trump wanted him to overturn the voters’ will, something he said he knew to be unconstitutional and un-American. Trump was indicted last week on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty. Trump’s baseless allegations about election tampering in 2020 have been rejected by numerous courts.

