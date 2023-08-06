House fire and reported explosion in Indiana kills 2 and injures another, authorities say

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people in their 90s are dead and a third person has been injured in a fire and reported explosion that destroyed a home in Indiana. Crawfordsville Fire Chief Scott Busenbark says crews dispatched to the fire Saturday morning found one person on the home’s front lawn. That person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition. Busenbark told WXIN-TV that two people were found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished. A coroner identified the dead as 90-year-old Richard Chastain and 91-year-old Marilyn Fox. WISH-TV reports that Chastain was a retired Indiana National Guard general.

