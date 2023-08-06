Father charged with helping suspect in July 4 shooting obtain gun license to ask judge to toss case

CHICAGO (AP) — A father will ask a judge Monday to dismiss his case in which authorities say he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. Robert Crimo Jr.’s lawyers are expected to argue he was charged under a unconstitutionally vague law. The hearing will be north of Highland Park, where the shooting occurred. Prosecutors say the father helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license before the shooting even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence. The son has pleaded not guilty to charges in the shooting.

