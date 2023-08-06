Dozens rescued by Italy from migrant shipwrecks. Survivors say 31 missing, others stranded on rocks

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Coast Guard has rescued 57 migrants from two boats that capsized in rough seas south of a tiny Italian isle and recovered two bodies. Officials on Sunday say survivors said 28 people were missing from one of the boats and three from the other. Meanwhile, 20 migrants were clinging to steep rocks off Lampedusa Island since their boat crashed into a reef on Saturday. Strong winds and powerful waves have made any Coast Guard sea rescue too risky. Mountaineering rescue teams were being flown into the island from Sicily to try to pluck them to safety with the help of an Italian air force helicopter. The migrants have been stranded for some 30 hours.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.