Dozens rescued by Italy from migrant shipwrecks. Survivors say 31 missing, others stranded on rocks
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italy’s Coast Guard has rescued 57 migrants from two boats that capsized in rough seas south of a tiny Italian isle and recovered two bodies. Officials on Sunday say survivors said 28 people were missing from one of the boats and three from the other. Meanwhile, 20 migrants were clinging to steep rocks off Lampedusa Island since their boat crashed into a reef on Saturday. Strong winds and powerful waves have made any Coast Guard sea rescue too risky. Mountaineering rescue teams were being flown into the island from Sicily to try to pluck them to safety with the help of an Italian air force helicopter. The migrants have been stranded for some 30 hours.