Daimler Truck finance chief dies in “tragic incident,” company says

The chief financial officer of Daimler Truck has died in a “tragic incident,” the company said Sunday. Jochen Goetz, 52, died Saturday, according to a company statement that didn’t specify what happened to him. Goetz spent more than three decades working at the Daimler Group, the Stuttgart, Germany-based automotive giant best known as the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars. He played a decisive role in Daimler Truck’s 2021 spinoff from Daimler AG, now renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

