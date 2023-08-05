Unhappy ending for Hollywood stars Reynolds, McElhenney and Jackman as Wrexham loses league opener

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club for $2.5 million in 2021 and making it the subject of a fly-on-the-wall “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary charting the journey of a team run by a couple of actors learning the ropes of sports club ownership.

