Ukranine drones hit a Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones have hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea, according to Russian officials. They said that the vessel’s engine room sustained damage in the strike late Friday night in the Kerch Strait. Russia’s Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said there were no casualties among the 11 crew members. An official with Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed to The Associated Press that the service was behind the sea drone attack on the tanker. Friday night’s attack was the second sea attack involving drones that day after Ukraine said its drones struck a major Russian port Friday damaging a warship and underlining Kyiv’s growing naval capabilities and the growing importance of the Black Sea as a battleground in the war.

