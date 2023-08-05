Slovenia has suffered its worst-ever floods. Damage could top 500 million euros, its leader says

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s prime minister says the country has faced the worst-ever natural disaster in its history, after devastating floods caused damage estimated at half a billion euros ($550 million). Robert Golob says the worst-hit sectors have been road and energy infrastructure. After three weather-related deaths were reported on Friday, Slovenian media said on Saturday that one more person was found dead in the capital, Ljubljana. The floods were caused by torrential rains late on Thursday and on Friday which caused rivers to swell swiftly and burst into houses, fields and towns. Slovenia’s weather service said a month’s worth of rain fell in less than a day.

