Skipper of boat in crash that killed US tourist off Italy faces manslaughter investigation

ROME (AP) — A prosecutor in southern Italy says the boat crash that killed a U.S. tourist off the Amalfi Coast is being investigated as a case of possible manslaughter. Salerno Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli told reporters Saturday that the skipper of the motorboat that slammed into a chartered sailboat has been questioned. In the crash on Thursday afternoon, Adrienne Vaughan, a 45-year-old publishing executive, died and her husband and the skipper were injured. Borrelli said the skipper underwent blood tests to determine alcohol and drug levels. He indicated more study was needed to see if those levels affected the skipper’s ability to pilot the boat rented by the American family.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.