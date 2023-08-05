Saudi Arabia, Bahrain urge citizens to leave Lebanon after Palestinian refugee camp clashes

BEIRUT (AP) — Bahrain has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon “for their own safety” hours after Saudi Arabia did the same without giving a reason. The decision by the two Gulf nations came after days of fighting in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and militants of Islamic groups. The four days of fighting in Ein el-Hilweh camp near the southern port city of Sidon has left 13 people dead and dozens wounded. Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that Bahrainis should abide by the government’s previous decisions to avoid travel to Lebanon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.