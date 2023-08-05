Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world’s highest 14 peaks in 92 days

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian who has just become the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains announced she was retiring from climbing high peaks upon her return to Nepal. Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide Tenjin were given a hero’s welcome at the Kathmandu airport on Saturday where hundreds including mountaineers, government officials and well-wishers gathered to welcome them back with cheers and flower garlands. They scaled Mount K2 in Pakistan last week, thus concluding the climb of the 14th peak — that is more than 8000 meters (about 26,000 feet) — high in 92 days, shattering the previous record of 189 days. Harila said Mount K2 was very difficult to climb this year because of heavy snow.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.