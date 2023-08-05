Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital in critical condition, police chief says
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police officers have been shot and critically injured during a traffic stop. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says the officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide. The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Smith says a suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued the suspect, who was not immediately caught. A search was ongoing early Saturday.