British Columbia port workers ratify contract offer, ending Canada labor dispute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — British Columbia’s port workers have voted almost 75% in favor of a contract offer, ending weeks of turbulent job action that stopped billions of dollars’ worth of goods from being shipped in Canada. The dispute shut down ports on Canada’s west coast last month for nearly two weeks and spurred several business groups and political leaders to call for back-to-work legislation. Federal Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan tweeted that both the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the BC Maritime Employers Association ratified the deal, ending the dispute.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.