3 Indian soldiers are killed in Kashmir gunfight on the 4th anniversary of special status revocation

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a gunbattle with rebels fighting against New Delhi’s rule in Kashmir. That’s according to an Indian military handout Saturday, which said the battle on late Friday broke out after soldiers launched an unspecified search operation. It said three soldiers were injured in the exchange of gunfire with rebels, and they later died. The gunfight came as authorities stepped up security on the fourth anniversary since India revoked the disputed region’s special status. India’s 2019 decision stripped the region’s statehood, its separate constitution and inherited protections on land and jobs.

