US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion counseling centers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a new Illinois law that allows the state to penalize anti-abortion counseling centers if they use deception to interfere with patients seeking the procedure. U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston in Rockford said Thursday that the new law “is painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment.” The law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week bans anti-abortion counseling centers, often known as “crisis pregnancy centers,” from using “misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation” to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception. Violators would face fines of up to $50,000. Pritzker says he’s confident the law ultimately will be upheld.

