U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations. The chair of the U.N. Working Group on Business and Human Rights told reporters on Friday that the number of victims may total several hundred. He also raised questions about the sincerity of the response from the talent agency Kitagawa founded, Johnny & Associates. He urged a “transparent and legitimate investigation with a clear timeline.” One of seven men who talked with the U.N. team was moved to tears by the chairperson’s remarks. “I felt our message had been clearly relayed,” he said.